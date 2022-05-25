Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 53,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 123,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.