Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Reaches $835,626.19

Fractal (FCL) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $835,626.19 and approximately $389,306.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

