Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

