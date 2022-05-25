Frax Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $27.19 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,157.78 or 0.50934217 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.80 or 1.39346305 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,412,383,372 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

