Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

FRHLF stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FRHLF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.