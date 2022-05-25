Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,258. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.