Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,820,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,191,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

