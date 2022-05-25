FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,592 shares of company stock worth $345,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

