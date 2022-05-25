FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 62,532 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 874.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $222,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.