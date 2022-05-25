Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) to report sales of $122.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $153.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $652.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.60 million to $655.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $392.70 million, with estimates ranging from $363.30 million to $422.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,378. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $20,148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

