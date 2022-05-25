Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) to report sales of $122.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $153.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $652.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.60 million to $655.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $392.70 million, with estimates ranging from $363.30 million to $422.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,378. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $20,148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.