Function X Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $106.92 million and approximately $398,734.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,435.92 or 0.99898803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

