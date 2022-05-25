Furucombo (COMBO) Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.58 million and $266,023.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,921.46 or 0.43308550 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 80% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00497346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008673 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.