Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY) Trading Up 0.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEMKT:FURY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 62,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEMKT:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

