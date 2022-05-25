Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.82

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 4355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.