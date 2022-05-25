Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FSNB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSNB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $3,610,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

