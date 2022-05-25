Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 19,000 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.27% of Tredegar worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tredegar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tredegar by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter worth $163,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter worth $173,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $397.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Tredegar Profile (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.