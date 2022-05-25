Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 250,130 NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.47% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,205 shares of company stock worth $608,905 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

