Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

