Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,477 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 151,828 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

