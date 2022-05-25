Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 3,250 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Twin Disc worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWIN opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

