Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 400 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,882,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $686.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $681.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.13 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at $330,809,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,133,901. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.74.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.