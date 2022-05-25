Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 50 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,231.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,168.31 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,316.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,438.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

