Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $292,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 1,974.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 359,059 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,540,000 after buying an additional 155,099 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

