Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,697,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,774,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CWT opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

