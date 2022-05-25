Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $13,080.23 and approximately $291.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,921.46 or 0.43308550 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 80% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00497346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

