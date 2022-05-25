Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to announce $17.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $73.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million.
Gambling.com Group stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.
About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.