Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to announce $17.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $73.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 473,949 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160,327 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

