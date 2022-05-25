Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

