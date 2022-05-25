Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of VG stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,077. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

