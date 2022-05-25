Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 35,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,651,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,721,000 after purchasing an additional 782,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $788.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

