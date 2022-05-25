Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,300 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.43% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OFIX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $531.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.