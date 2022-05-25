Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,682 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.