Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,311 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.