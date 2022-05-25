Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Cadence Bank worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,819,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,643,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Shares of CADE opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.