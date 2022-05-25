Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $346.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,688. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a 1-year low of $228.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.38.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gartner by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

