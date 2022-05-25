Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Genie Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genie Energy by 280.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

