Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 192.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 46,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

