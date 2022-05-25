Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,586 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $347,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $223.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

