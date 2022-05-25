Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $302,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 563,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $16,736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of LNT opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

