Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 123,104 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of J. M. Smucker worth $287,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.