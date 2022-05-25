Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,573 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Raymond James worth $371,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 144,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 110,602 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

