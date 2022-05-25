Geode Capital Management LLC Has $319.99 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $319,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

