Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Principal Financial Group worth $360,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,184,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,122 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.