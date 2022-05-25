Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,339 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $307,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

