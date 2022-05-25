Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,849 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of NVR worth $356,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NVR by 604,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,061.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,454.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,022.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,998.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

