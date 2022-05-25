Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,662 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $332,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

