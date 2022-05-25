Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,304 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Boston Properties worth $342,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

NYSE BXP opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $102.49 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

