Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Kellogg worth $293,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

