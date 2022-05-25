Ghost Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $533.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,634.22 or 1.00025537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001688 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

