GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $255,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 244,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

