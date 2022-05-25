GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 186.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

